Rep. Clyburn expects positive response to Biden’s reelection bid, despite negative poll ratings

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., stated he expects Americans will respond “very positively” to President Biden’s possible reelection announcement despite poll numbers to the contrary.

“I will say, as he often says, don’t compare him to the Almighty, compared him to the alternative. And that’s what you do when you get into a campaign,” Clyburn said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show.”

Host Jonathan Capehart presented Clyburn with a poll of out The Washington Post which showed 62% of those surveyed would be “angry” or “dissatisfied” if Biden won reelection, along with 58% of those surveyed saying they disapprove of his handling of the economy.

Capehart proceeded to ask Clyburn if Biden should even run for reelection with such numbers.

“Well, I hope he announces real soon. I hope he runs for reelection. And I think the country will respond very positively to his candidacy,” Clyburn responded.

The South Carolina representative said Americans should compare Biden’s record with those of his GOP opponents and their “visions for the future of this country” before making their final decisions.

“If that’s the way you do it, Joe Biden would be in very good shape, I believe,” Clyburn said.

The president has been hinting at a 2024 election run recently, with Biden telling a Philadelphia crowd on Friday he intends “to get … more done.”

Former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain also hinted at a Biden reelection campaign this past week, telling a group of staff and press he would be looking forward to being by Biden’s side when he “run[s] for president in 2024.” It is still unclear whether Klain will have a formal role in Biden’s unannounced candidacy.

The president is expected to announce his reelection bid following Tuesday’s State of the Union address, sources previously told Fox News.

“With inflation falling, the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, more jobs back to America, and lowering drug costs — all in the last week alone — his focus in on delivering even more progress for American families,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said.

Despite the administration’s touting of positive economic numbers to curb voter concerns, inflation is currently at 6.5%, down from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, along with a $31.38 trillion federal debt in comparison to the $27.6 trillion debt when Biden took office.