Rep. Chip Roy unloads on Waters, Tlaib, defunding the police in committee hearing

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, unloaded on the idea of defunding the police as well as Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for their rhetoric surrounding the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.

The Texas congressman did not mince any words during a House Judiciary Committee markup on Tuesday, which focused on a multitude of bills, including the “COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.”

Roy pushed back on progressive claims that no cuts to law enforcement were happening by pointing to Austin, Texas, which has seen a rise in homelessness since the city’s police department funding was “slashed.”

The Texas congressman also chastised Democrats in Congress for blowing through “$6 trillion in a year doing nothing” with their massive COVID spending bills before laying into Waters – the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee – for her now-infamous comments from over the weekend.

“And then to listen to members of this body say, and I quote, ‘I hope we get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty,’” Roy said, quoting Waters. “‘And if we don’t, we cannot go away. We’ve got to stay on the streets. We get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure they know that we mean business.”

“How irresponsible can a member of Congress be that to say that and then to have the judge in the case that the whole nation is watching say that that might throw the case out on appeal,” continued Roy. “That is what we’re talking about.”

Roy then turned his sights toward Tlaib, admonishing the Michigan Democrat for her highly controversial tweet on the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, not far from where George Floyd was killed in May 2020.

“We are talking about the quote by another member of this body: ‘It wasn’t an accident, Policing in our country is inherently and intentionally racist. I’m done with those who condone government-funded murder,’” the Texas congressman quoted Tlaib, repeating and emphasizing the phrase ‘government-funded murder.’

“‘No more policing, incarceration, or militarization. It can’t be reformed,’” Roy continued. “To say this is irrelevant? It’s the central issue of of our day right now to make sure this country is safe!”

Waters and Tlaib have both come under fire recently for their incendiary comments on the Chauvin trial and policing, respectively.

Detroit Chief of Police James Craig torched Tlaib for her tweet referring to police-involved shootings as “government-funded murder,” saying he would “love to see her resign.”

House Republicans’ efforts to censure Waters for her comments on the Chauvin case were shot down by Democrats on a party-line vote.