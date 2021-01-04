Rep. Chip Roy: If Democrats control Senate, country will face 'full-scale hot conflict'

If Republicans don’t keep control of the Senate following Tuesday’s dual runoff elections in Georgia, the political divide in the United States will shift from a “cold Civil War” to a “full-scale hot conflict,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, warned Monday.

“If we have a Democratically-controlled Senate, we are now basically at full-scale hot conflict in this country, whereas right now we’re at a cold Civil War,” Roy told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“We have a major problem where the American people, the regular people out there that are working every day, hard-working Americans, they are getting trampled by a system that is rigged against them,” Roy said.

Georgia Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing fierce challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. With polls showing tight races in both contests, the runoffs have attracted hundreds of millions in spending. If the Democrats win both contests, they will control the Senate for at least the first two years of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

“That’s what is at stake,” Roy emphasized. “People need to show up tomorrow to hold the line.”

Roy acknowledged that Republican voters in the Peach State are “angry about big government and about Big Tech and corporations that are stomping all over small businesses, [and] local governments that are shutting down small businesses and putting them out of work.”

At the same time, he added, “they have seen issues with elections that are reducing their faith in the elections that matter for democracy and for our country.”

But, Roy reiterated, “if the American people in Georgia don’t show up and ensure that we hold the Senate in the Republican hands … they [Democrats] lock it down for good.”