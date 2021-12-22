NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Economic boom, or economic bust – which is it?

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana accused President Biden of doublespeak Wednesday, pointing out the White House’s inconsistent assessment of the U.S. economy from issue to issue.

“So has the Biden administration built the greatest economy in 50 years or are we still in an economic turmoil that requires a pause on student loans?” Banks asked his social media followers.

“Can’t have it both ways, Joe,” Banks added.

The White House has previously claimed that the economy has grown more in the last year than under any other president in 50 years. Biden on Wednesday insisted again that the economy is strong, but said “millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments. ”

Meanwhile, left-wing Democrats are still pushing Biden to go further on the issue.

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts called on President Biden last week to universally cancel student debt for U.S. college students and graduates, arguing that allowing student debt to continue was a form of violence.

“Let’s make it plain: student debt is policy violence,” Pressley wrote. “We’ll keep fighting to relieve families across the country, to make sure our policies & budgets reflect their lived experiences & that we build this grassroots movement to #CancelStudentDebt together.”