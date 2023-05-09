Rep. Anna Paulina Luna announces pregnancy with first child: ‘Children are a blessing’

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., announced she is pregnant with her first child, making her historically one of the few congresswomen to give birth while serving in Congress.

“We are very excited to welcome our son later this summer,” Luna told Time.

Luna, who is currently serving her first term in Congress, revealed her summer baby is due in late August.

“Children are a blessing, and we could not have asked for a greater gift,” she said in the announcement.

While many women have served in Congress over the years, Luna will become only the 12th to give birth while in office.

The August due date will coincide with the annual summer recess for Congress, giving her time to spend with her newborn since she will be “in session a lot” during June and July and “trying not to have a panic attack” in August, she added.

The Republican was first elected to represent Florida’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterms. She is married to Andy Gamberzky, who she met while serving in the U.S. Air Force.