Rep. Andy Biggs eyes run for Arizona governor, says he understands ‘what the state needs to thrive’

Republican Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs announced his interest Tuesday in running for governor in 2026 as the GOP looks to defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Biggs, an ally of President Donald Trump and former chair of the conservative Freedom Caucus, filed a statement of interest, which is required before he can start collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot.

However, filing a statement doesn’t mean a candidate will follow through.

In a statement posted on X, Biggs said he “will bring my experience home to my native state to help it fulfill its tremendous capacity. I have a firm understanding of what the state needs to thrive.”

Biggs chaired the Freedom Caucus from 2019 to 2021 and was one of eight Republicans who helped oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in 2023.

If Biggs does run, it could result in a fight between him and Karrin Taylor Robson, also a Trump ally.

“Are you running for governor? I think so Karrin, because, if you do, you’re going to have my support, OK?” Trump told a crowd last month at Turning Point USA’s Americafest event in Phoenix.

Robson ran for governor in 2022 but lost to Kari Lake, who Trump endorsed. Lake lost that year’s election to Hobbs and recently lost a bid for the U.S. Senate.

In his statement, Biggs said he looks “forward to conversing with my fellow Arizonans as I consider this weighty decision.”

State Sen. Jake Hoffman, a Republican and founding chair of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, endorsed Biggs on X.

“Andy will make an INCREDIBLE Governor and ensure Arizona is safe & prosperous for everyone,” he wrote.