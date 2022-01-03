Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez filmed maskless at packed Florida bar

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was recorded without a mask in a densely packed bar in Miami, according to footage that emerged Sunday.

The large crowd at the drag bar, most of whom were also without a mask, applauded the congresswoman as she waved to them, as first reported by Florida’s Conservative Voice.

“For those of you with zero sense of humor: the whole point of this post is to expose hypocrisy. We don’t actually care she’s maskless. We care she fear mongers about Florida but then has the audacity to vacation here,” wrote Brendon Leslie, the reporter who first tweeted the video.

Ocasio-Cortez’s home state of New York has seen a record surge in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the omicron variant.

Leslie also assured his readers that he had no intention of dating the congresswoman, an apparent reference to when Ocasio-Cortez accused her critics last week of being motivated by “sexual frustrations” when they called her out after the National Review reported that she was spotted maskless in Miami.

The outlet published a photo of the congresswoman sipping on a drink with her boyfriend at a restaurant.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday in response to former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes, who had taken a shot at her boyfriend’s choice of sandal.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

