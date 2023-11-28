Religious leaders call on Congress to ‘take action now’ to combat antisemitism, defend Israel

Leaders of American religious communities and organizations pledged their support to Israel and the Jewish people this week, while urging Congress to “take action now” to help fund Israel’s defense and fight antisemitism.

Faith & Freedom Coalition leaders were joined by more than a dozen religious leaders from across the country in writing a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this week.

“We the undersigned leaders of American religious communities and organizations, join herein to defend the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and the values that unite us as people of faith,” they wrote, noting that the group represents “many faith traditions and have come together, in one voice, to defend our shared humanity against barbarism and terror.”

The leaders called Hamas’ “barbaric” terror attack on Israel on October 7 the “most significant massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

AMERICAN JEWS EMBRACE THEIR FAITH AND TRADITIONS IN WAKE OF TERROR ATTACK, SURVEY OF RABBIS REVEALS

“In the wake of this horrific terror, antisemitic protests erupted in the United States and around the world. We will not remain silent in response,” they wrote.

The leaders noted that despite the antisemitic protests breaking out in cities across the nation, the “majority of Americans continue to stand by their Jewish brothers and sisters in the United States and in the Jewish homeland of Israel.”

“As Jews remain the target of more than half of religion-motivated hate crimes in the United States and Israel faces a fight for its survival, Americans of all faiths and backgrounds must take action now,” they wrote.

The faith leaders issued a “united condemnation of antisemitism” and proclaimed their “support for Israel’s right to self-defense.”

“The United States government, and the people’s representatives in Congress, cannot waver both in combatting antisemitism and in supporting the State of Israel,” they wrote.

SOARING ANTISEMITISM IN US STARTED WITH UN BASHING ISRAEL, ENVOY SAYS

Faith & Freedom Coalition Chairman Ralph Reed, in an interview with Fox News Digital, said the letter lays out “tangible legislative action.”

“It is nice to have the rhetorical condemnations, but what we really need right now is rigorous congressional oversight, a robust response by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, and legislative action,” Reed said.

Reed and the faith leaders called on Congress to make it a “top priority” to advance legislation that would help to fund Israel’s defense “as soon as possible.”

They also Congress to pass the “Countering Hate Against Israel by Federal Contractors Act,” which is bipartisan legislation that would ensure U.S. taxpayer dollars are not “subsidizing the antisemitic movement to boycott Israel out of existence.”

The faith leaders also called for the passage of the “Antisemitism Awareness Act,” which is bipartisan legislation that would revoke tax-exempt statuses of universities that refuse to fight antisemitism on campus. That measure would also direct the Biden administration to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism while investigating hate crimes.

The faith leaders also demanded the passage of the “Maximum Pressure Act,” which would require any new deal with Iran to be ratified by the U.S. Senate. It would also restrict the president’s ability to lift sanctions on Iran.

The leaders also called for the passage of the “No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act,” which would permanently freeze the $6 billion of Iranian funds that were released as part of the Biden administration’s 2023 hostage deal.

IRAN CELEBRATES NEW HYPERSONIC MISSILE AMID NEW THREATS BY ITS PROXIES AGAINST US, ALLIES

Reed told Fox News Digital that faith leaders are “concerned that the response of the international community and United States policy has been focused singularly and almost solely on Hamas.”

“As much as we agree that Hamas needs to be destroyed and it can no longer govern or lead Gaza, it is in fact, a symptom of a much deeper problem and that is Iran’s funding, directing, training and command and control of multiple terrorist proxies throughout the region and the world.”

He added: “We want that dealt with.”

Reed told Fox News Digital that he is “confident” that the letter will have a “tremendous impact.”

“These faith leaders represent somewhere between 40 and 60 million Evangelical Christians and they are a huge and important constituency that will not and cannot be ignored,” Reed said. “The steps we lay out are bipartisan. They are very mainstream, and there is no reason why they can’t be embraced by both parties, and by Congress, as well as the administration.”

Meanwhile, the faith leaders also called for “vigorous congressional oversight” to ensure that the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies “take all necessary measures to prevent, prosecute, and punish antisemitic hate crimes in the United States.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The faith leaders also asked for support to Israel’s efforts to “degrade and destroy” Hamas and “Palestinian Islamic Jihad” in Gaza; help Israel with its Iron Dome protection; press for economic and diplomatic “normalization” between Israel and regional Arab nations; maintain sanctions on the Iranian regime; and measures to force Qatar to “choose between remaining a major non-NATO ally of the United States or continuing its support for Hamas leadership and terrorism.”

“As faith leaders representing many traditions, we affirm our support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” they wrote. “We call on Americans of all religious backgrounds to join us in pledging our unwavering commitment to stand by our Jewish brothers and sisters.”