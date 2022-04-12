Regnery announces deal with Sen. Cruz to publish book exposing ‘how the Left weaponized’ the justice system

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recently joined with Regnery Publishing to publish his latest book, Justice Corrupted: How the Left Has Weaponized Our Legal System, which is slated for a Sept. 13 release.

“The Left has corrupted the U.S. legal system,” Regnery said in a press release. “Wielding the law as a weapon, arrogant judges and lawless prosecutors are intimidating, silencing, and even imprisoning Americans who stand in the way of their radical agenda. Their ‘enemies list’ even includes parents who dare to speak up for their children at school board meetings.”

Regnery went on to claim that Cruz will take readers inside the justice system and show “how the wrong hands on the levers of power can strangle liberty, crush opposition, and wreck lives.

“‘Justice Corrupted’ will equip patriots and lovers of liberty to hold their government accountable,” Regnery added.

“The notion of a ‘Democratic’ or ‘Republican’ Department of Justice is outrageous,” the publisher said. “That institution should safeguard the constitutional rights of all Americans.”

Last fall, Cruz hammered Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate hearing, accusing the chief law officer of engaging in political affairs after he failed to do research and issued an “abusive” memorandum instructing the Department of Justice to investigate parents who had allegedly threatened school board members.

“There is a difference between law and politics, and General Garland, you know the difference between law and politics,” Cruz said to Garland. “Law is based on facts. It is impartial. It is not used as a tool of political retribution. This memo was not law. This memo was politics.”

Garland issued his Oct. 4 memo after the Biden administration received a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA), which claimed that some parental behavior may amount to domestic terrorism. The NSBA has since issued an apology for that letter, saying, “There was no justification for some of the language included in the letter.”

