“Reform California” chairman Carl DeMaio on Saturday criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of a bill that allows some illegal immigrants to serve on county central committees — one of a number of bills signed to benefit those who entered the country illegally.

“These bills are not just symbolic wokeness, this is a fundamental redefinition of who gets to be elected to office in California, and they’re starting small but this is absolutely the first step,” DeMaio told Fox News.

NEWSOM SIGNS BILL REPLACING ‘ALIEN’ IN CALIFORNIA LEGAL CODE

The bill, was one of a number of bills that Newsom’s office described as “expanding the state’s humane immigration policies by protections and support for immigrants” and included a law ending the use of “alien” to describe non-citizens.

Included was a bill that amends California election code to allow what Newsom’s office described as “aspiring citizens” to be appointed and elected members in a county central committee. Proponents have specifically mentioned “DREAMers” or recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) — which protected illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation.

The bill says it will “permit a person who is not a United States citizen, but who would be eligible to register to vote if the person were a United States citizen, to serve as a member of the committee.”

Those committees are governing bodies of county parties and involves budgetary matters and other business at county level for those parties.

SCHOOL BACKTRACKS AFTER DENYING STUDENTS FROM PAINTING AMERICAN FLAG: ‘I LOVE MY COUNTRY’

“This is a election that’s on the official ballot that every voter receives, so illegal immigrants’ names will be printed on ballots with all the other offices, all the way from president to school board,” DeMaio said.

He claimed it was part of a bigger push to get illegal immigrants on ballots, and said that in other parts of the state there had been successful pushes to get them on to elections for school boards.

“Clearly this is a pattern and this is not going to stop with this bill Newsom signed,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They want to normalize the practice of illegal immigration and that’s what they’re doing by changing words — words have meaning.”

The governor also signed legislation identifying attacks on migrants due to their immigration status as hate crimes and affirming protections for unaccompanied migrant children.

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.