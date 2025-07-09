Red state will require new teachers pass PragerU ‘America First’ test to keep license

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is partnering with pro-Trump educational nonprofit PragerU to develop an “America First” assessment for new teachers coming into the state.

The state Department of Education is currently working with PragerU to develop the assessment for teachers “relocating from states with progressive education policies,” which they must take in order to get a license to teach in Oklahoma. The new assessment will evaluate educators on three main aspects: knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, “understanding of American exceptionalism” and “grasp of fundamental biological differences between boys and girls,” according to a news release about the new assessment.

The goal of the new assessment is to ensure educators align with OSDE’s commitment to an education “rooted in truth, patriotism and core values,” and aims to instill “pride” in the nation’s history among students.

“We’re sending a clear message: Oklahoma’s schools will not be a haven for woke agendas pushed in places like California and New York,” said Superintendent Ryan Walters. “If you want to teach here, you’d better know the Constitution, respect what makes America great, and understand basic biology. We’re raising a generation of patriots, not activists, and I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep leftist propaganda out of our classrooms.”

OSDE said it was still assessing which states of origin will be required, but said California and New York would be included. The exact makeup of the test is also still under development but will be finalized in the coming weeks. The assessment will then be implemented immediately upon completion, according to OSDE.

“We’re thrilled to join Oklahoma in answering parents’ urgent call against senseless woke indoctrination,” said PragerU CEO Marissa Streit. “This assessment will stop extreme leftist ideologues from harming children and ensure teachers champion America’s greatness and future potential.”

Fox News Digital reached out to multiple Oklahoma teachers unions for comment. The Association of Professional Oklahoma Educators got back, but they declined to comment, citing the fact they had not been notified of the details of this new teacher assessment yet. The Oklahoma chapter of the National Educators Association also declined to comment.

OSDE’s new assessment for new teachers is not the first reform Walters has ushered in over the last several months to ensure students get a pro-America education in the state. About six months ago, Walters released updated social studies standards aimed at strengthening civics and constitutional studies across every grade that “upholds pro-family, pro-America values.”

Under Walters’ leadership, OSDE has also instituted lifetime teaching bans for serious sexual misconduct and other violations of professional standards, taken steps to address antisemitism and moved money from administrative budgets to pay for all students’ lunches across the state.