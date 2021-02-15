'Recall Gavin Newsom’ leader on signature campaign hitting threshold: ‘We're not stopping’

Organizers of a recall campaign to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom said over the weekend that they have collected enough signatures to qualify for a statewide ballot. But Randy Economy, senior adviser of Recall Gavin 2020, says the group has no plans to slow down.

“We’re not stopping at the 1.5 million signatures that we’ve collected thus far,” Economy told “The Faulkner Focus” on Monday, referring to the minimum number of signatures needed. “Our ultimate goal is to get … 1.8 million to 2 million because we don’t want to leave anybody any doubt in anybody’s mind in regards to the validity and the accuracy of what we’re doing here.”

Economy told Fox News previously that the campaign aims to collect more signatures than the minimum threshold to compensate for the signatures that will inevitably be invalidated. The campaign has until March 17 to collect and validate all of the signatures.

Fox News has made multiple attempts to reach Newsom’s press team with a request for comment on the recall but has yet received no reply.

Newsom’s political advisers have called the recall a misguided effort by supporters of former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Asked whether he was confident that the recall campaign would make it to the ballot, Economy said he was “100% sure that we’re going to get to that point.” He acknowledged the work of volunteers and donors that have contributed to the effort.

GRENELL DODGES ON RUN FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR AS NEWSOM RECALL HEATS UP

Economy said the French Laundry incident, where the governor was photographed at a high-end restaurant seemingly ignoring the same health guidelines that he preached to the rest of the state, was his “Achilles heel.”

“The French Laundry debacle … will go down in his political obituary as probably the dumbest thing any politician has ever done,” Economy said. “He just threw it in the face of every good Californian that he says, ‘Listen, I’m going to put you all under house arrest, but I’m going to go down at the most lavish, most expensive, most elegant restaurant in America. And I’m going to bring 22 lobbyists with me and we’re going to sit and talk about how we’re going to proceed in the future.'”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re done. We’re done with them,” he said. “And we’re going to do everything we can to get him out of office as fast as we can.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.