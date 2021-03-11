Ratcliffe: Biden so concerned with proving Trump wrong, he'll prove him right

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Thursday that President Biden appears to be so focused on trying to prove President Trump wrong on several accounts, including Mideast foreign policy, that it may backfire on him.

Ratcliffe told host Trey Gowdy on “Fox News Primetime” that foreign policy is one specific area where Biden and his administration have essentially taken the exact opposite tact as Trump did during his presidency.

“The Biden administration seems so intent on proving Trump wrong they are going to prove him right at the sake of national security, literally snatch defeat from the jaws of victory,” he said.

“We are enjoying peace in the Middle East because Iran is poorer, weaker and less influential than they’ve been in decades and nobody can argue otherwise with a straight face, and that’s because we pulled out of the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) and implemented sanctions that have put Iranian regime on the verge of real trouble and preventing them from engaging in the kind of mayhem across the Middle East that has allowed the peace agreements, the peace accords to move forward.”

“The [Biden administration] wants to go the opposite direction.”

Ratcliffe said most Middle Eastern nations, such as the ones involved in Trump’s Abraham Accords, do not want to see the Iran nuclear deal returned or strengthened.

The only nations supportive of the Biden-Kerry tact on that front appear to be Russia and China, he advised.

“Why the Biden administration would be listening to them and move forward on this, it is baffling. But it is jeopardizing the national security. I hope they will back off.”

Regarding another key area of the world, Gowdy pointed out how Biden said in the past that China “are not bad folks” and “are not going to eat [America’s] lunch.”

However, after a February call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Biden appeared to flip the script and say that if the U.S. “doesn’t get moving, they’re going to eat our lunch,” Gowdy, further noted.

Biden and Xi are scheduled to meet in Anchorage on March 18.

Ratcliffe said he could already envision the formal “readout” from the forthcoming meeting between the two leaders, remarking it will say they spoke about trade, intellectual property theft and other issues.

Ratcliffe said, that if he were the president, he would not move on to another subject before he got a strong commitment from Beijing on full transparency in relation to the coronavirus’ beginnings in Wuhan province and other related answers.

“The concern is that the rhetoric on China has been pretty good. But the actions haven’t backed it up. Our concern is that we may not get the answers if they don’t keep their foot on the gas,” he said.