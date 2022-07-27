Rashida Tlaib’s campaign dished out $200K to anti-Israel activist, defund the police supporter’s firm

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s campaign has paid more than $200,000 to an anti-Israel activist and “defund the police” supporter’s firm, filings show.

The Michigan Democrat began dishing out campaign cash to Unbought Power LLC, a political consulting and advocacy firm, in March 2020 for fundraising services. Since then, the firm has collected 32 checks totaling $204,000 from Tlaib’s campaign, according to a Fox News Digital review of Federal Election Commission records.

Unbought Power LLC is owned and operated by Rasha Mubarak, a Florida-based community and political activist. Mubarak also serves as treasurer of Tlaib’s leadership PAC, Rooted in Community Leadership, which has paid $35,000 to her company since October 2020, their filings show.

Mubarak, meanwhile, has a history of bashing Israel and referring to it as an “apartheid state.”

“These aren’t clashes– it’s an ongoing occupation,” Mubarak tweeted in May 2021. “These aren’t evictions– they are forced expulsions. This isn’t a conflict– it’s settler colonialism, it’s ethnic cleansing, it’s oppression, it’s apartheid.”

“Say it loud. Say it clear. Palestine will be FREE,” Mubarak added from her now-private Twitter account.

In September of last year, Mubarak also attacked Jewish Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch after he had pushed back against Tlaib, who had also labeled Israel an apartheid state.

“Oh look it’s [Deutch] throwing another tantrum,” Mubarak tweeted. “He used his time to attack [Tlaib] for underscoring facts also made by Human Rights Watch [and B’Tselem] — Israel is indeed an apartheid state.”

“He’s flustered [because] how else does one rebuttal the truth?” she said. “Bullying [and] disparagement.”

Mubarak has also signaled support for radical far-left views, including stripping law enforcement of their budgets and abolishing police, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The anti-Israel activist tweeted in April 2021 that she believes the United States should “abolish the police” and has referred to herself as a police abolitionist in a Facebook post. Additionally, Mubarak twice called for defunding the Orange County police department in 2020 tweets.

Mubarak, however, is not the only anti-Israel activist with ties to the Squad member’s campaign. Maher Abdel Qader, a Palestinian activist with a history of anti-Semitic social media posts, has also been linked to it.

Abdel Qader previously shared a video that called Jews “satanic” and questioned whether 6 million of them had died in the Holocaust. He’s participated in several fundraising events with Tlaib over the years.

Abdel Qader has not only been a key fundraiser for Tlaib, donating $6,500 to her campaign since 2018, but he was also the chairman of her finance committee during her 2018 Congressional campaign. Tlaib introduced him by the title at a campaign event.

Tlaib also presented Abdel Qader with a medal in April 2018 as a sign of gratitude for his help with her inaugural campaign.

Unbought Power and Tlaib’s campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Cameron Cawthorne contributed reporting.