Rashida Tlaib to speak in Missouri at event for American Muslims for Palestine

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is scheduled to speak Saturday in Missouri at the annual gala of the state’s chapter of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), according to the group’s website.

The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza St. Louis Airport Hotel in Bridgeton, northwest of St. Louis.

AMP is considered an anti-Israel group that has expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against the Jewish State, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS STUDENT GOVERNMENT PASSES ANTI-ISRAEL BDS RESOLUTION, SCHOOL SAYS THERE ARE ‘NO PLANS’ TO ACT ON IT

Tlaib, 43, a native of Detroit, is a daughter of Palestinian immigrants who became the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress in November 2018. She and her congressional ally, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Somali immigrant who was also elected that year, together became the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Since arriving in Washington in January 2019, both Tlaib and Omar have been accused of expressing anti-Semitic views and taking anti-Israel stands, including backing the BDS movement.

Both members of Congress have denied any hostility toward the people of Israel, saying instead that their criticism is directed at Israeli government policies that they claim have adversely affected Palestinians.

Supporters of Tlaib and Omar note that both congresswomen have endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish, for president.

Tlaib previously spoke at the AMP’s national conference last November, where she compared the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border to the situation between Israel and Gaza, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

According to the report, AMP was founded by Hatem Bazian, a co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine and a lecturer at the University of California at Berkeley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jewish and pro-Israel students at UC Berkeley have claimed that he promotes “hatred and intolerance” and have called in the past for his removal from the faculty.

Another scheduled speaker at Saturday’s event in Missouri is Osama Abuirshaid, AMP’s national policy director, who has expressed support for BDS as well as Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, the report said.