Rashida Tlaib takes heat for 'no more policing' comment after Daunte Wright shooting

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is facing intense criticism after calling for “no more policing” in the wake of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a law enforcement officer.

“It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently [and] intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression [and] violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., distanced himself from her stance in comments to Fox News.

“We definitely need reforms in the space of qualified immunity, but I am not in the camp that says, you know, we should disrespect police. We should reform police where police are necessary,” Kaine said on Tuesday.

Her Republican congressional colleagues were quick to push back.

“Insane. ‘No more policing,'” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on Twitter. “It doesn’t get more explicit than this that Democrats want to abolish the police.”

“If you don’t want bad guys in jail or police protecting our cities, why don’t we start with your district and see how it goes?” Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He added that he planned to pay his respects to Officer William “Billy” F. Evans, who died on Good Friday while defending the Capitol. Evans, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police, will lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.

“BREAKING- Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib would like to abolish US Capitol Police,” former Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik quipped.

Minneapolis erupted in looting and riots late Sunday after Wright was shot by a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., just 10 miles from where Derek Chauvin had George Floyd pinned to the pavement last May.

Brooklyn Center Police did not immediately identify Wright or disclose his race. In a statement, Brooklyn Center Police said officers stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. After determining the driver had an outstanding warrant, police tried to arrest him. But the driver reentered the vehicle and drove away, police said. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking Wright.

Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before crashing into another vehicle. A female passenger sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

Tlaib, a member of the so-called progressive Squad, has latched onto the slogan “defund the police” before.

“Too many folks are confused when they hear we need to #DefundPolice. I ask you to engage in this debate with an openness. There is real validity in dismantling the current racist system that has led to this pain,” she wrote on Twitter in May 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

Such statements have divided the Democratic Party. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., blasted progressives for “defund the police” rhetoric she said nearly cost her her race in November.

