Rashida Tlaib says she'll 'strive' to higher standards after blood libel retweet, doesn't apologize

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., walked back a controversial retweet spreading “blood libel” against Israel that placed blame for the death of a young Palestinian boy on the Jewish state, vowing to “strive” for higher standards when it comes to sharing information on social media, but she fell short of apologizing for the error.

On Saturday, Tlaib shared an unverified tweet claiming that a 7-year-old Palestinian boy was “kidnapped and executed” by Israeli settlers and was “assaulted and thrown in a water well.” However, it was reported in The Jerusalem Post that the boy’s death was an accidental drowning after the area was hit with heavy rain.

After Palestine Liberation Organization committee member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi deleted her inaccurate tweet and offered an apology on Sunday, Tlaib addressed the retweet on Tuesday.

WARREN OPTS OUT OF DEFENDING SANDERS FROM HILLARY CLINTON’S ‘NOBODY LIKES HIM’ JAB: ‘I’M NOT GOING THERE’

“In this era of inaccurate and manipulative news, I will also strive to hold myself to the highest standards for what I share,” Tlaib wrote, sharing Ashrawi’s mea culpa. “Know that I always seek truth as we uplift the oppressed and fight for equality, justice, and freedom.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt condemned Tlaib for sharing the blood libel tweet.

“This is an example of how the blood libel works in 2020. @RashidaTlaib retweets a vicious lie steeped in centuries-old accusations used to demonize Jews, then says nothing when it’s disproven. An apology is overdue,” Greenblatt wrote on Sunday.

Tlaib has repeatedly been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on social media.