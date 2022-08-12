Rashida Tlaib pocketed up to $100,000 in rental income during the pandemic despite pushing to cancel rent

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has pocketed up to $100,000 in rental income during the pandemic despite pushing to cancel rent, according to disclosure forms reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Tlaib filed her latest annual financial disclosure report Thursday, which reveals she collected between $15,001 and $50,000 in rental income from a Detriot property in 2021. The Michigan Democrat reported the same rental income for 2020 last August, meaning she now made between $30,000 and $100,000 from rent payments during the pandemic.

Tlaib, however, collected the rent checks despite co-sponsoring a bill alongside other “Squad” members that sought to cancel rent during the pandemic.

In early 2020, Tlaib joined Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and others in co-sponsoring Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., bill to “institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Later, in March 2021, the progressive firebrands re-introduced the bill, which would have canceled rent through April 2022.

“I’m joining Rep. @IlhanOmar and fellow colleagues for a press conference on the Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act,” Tlaib tweeted at its re-introduction. “Our residents need help during this ongoing pandemic & this legislation seeks to provide that help to ensure our neighbors have the housing they need.”

Tlaib is not the only “Squad” member who wanted rent cancellation during the pandemic as they collected rental income.

Last year, Fox News reported that Pressley and her husband disclosed between $5,000 to $15,000 in rental income throughout 2020 from a Boston property. Pressley has yet to file her 2021 financial disclosure report, which is due by Saturday.

Tlaib’s congressional office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on her rental income as she pushed to cancel rent payments.