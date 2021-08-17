Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s annual financial disclosure shows that she made thousands of dollars in rental income last year, despite being a co-sponsor of a bill to cancel rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tlaib joined fellow “Squad” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other progressives in April 2020 to co-sponsor Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., bill to “institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.”

She tweeted during the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 that there should be a “moratorium” on mortgage and rent payments to “combat this public health crisis.”

“I’m joining Rep. @IlhanOmar and fellow colleagues for a press conference on the Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act,” Tlaib tweeted earlier this year amid the re-introduction of the bill. “Our residents need help during this ongoing pandemic & this legislation seeks to provide that help to ensure our neighbors have the housing they need.”

AYANNA PRESSLEY, ‘CANCEL RENT’ ADVOCATE, DISCLOSES THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN RENTAL INCOME

“I’m proud to stand here and support a very important legislation and as somebody that represents the third poorest congressional district in the country that has been directly harmed from this pandemic,” Tlaib said in March 2021, thanking Omar for her leadership on this “bold” economic issue. “You were already in survivor mode prior to it and now it’s gotten much worse.”

The Michigan Democrat’s 2020 financial disclosure, filed on Friday, disclosed between $15,001 and $50,000 in rental income from a Detroit property. The value of the property is estimated to be between $100,001 and $250,000, according to the disclosure.

Tlaib’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on whether Tlaib offered her tenant or tenants the opportunity to cancel rent in 2020. The Michigan Democrat disclosed the same income range of the rental property on her 2019 disclosure prior to the pandemic.

Tlaib isn’t the only member of the “Squad” to call for cancelling rent while simultaneously making money in rental property income. Fox News reported on Monday that Pressley and her husband disclosed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income for a Boston property.

“We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction,” Pressley tweeted in December 2020.

Fox News’ Peter Hasson contributed to this report.