Rashida Tlaib attacks Supreme Court as ‘extremist’ amid union case, calls to ‘expand the court’

Michigan progressive Democrat Rashida Tlaib attacked the Supreme Court as “extremist” as it considers a union striking case and called to “expand the court.”

Tlaib, a controversial member of the progressive “Squad,” went after the Supreme Court on Friday, claiming that a union’s “right to strike” is being targeted by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is weighing whether a union can be held liable for damages caused by a strike after workers walked off their jobs at a concrete company, leaving wet concrete to dry in the company trucks.

“The right to strike is the single most powerful tool workers have to fight corporate greed and injustice in their workplace and it’s currently on trial at the extremist Supreme Court,” Tlaib wrote on Friday.

“Expand the Court,” she added.

Tlaib’s tweet comes as the Supreme Court seemed to lean toward the Seattle concrete company, Glacier Northwest Inc., in their suit against an International Brotherhood of Teamsters affiliate over the alleged intentional destruction of property by wasting concrete. Oral arguments in the case were heard last week.

