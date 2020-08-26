Rand Paul tells GOP convention: Vote Trump ‘if you hate war like I hate war’

Sen. Rand Paul, during the second night of the Republican National Convention, praised President Trump as someone who “gets things done” as he called for voters to support the president’s re-election “if you hate war like I hate war.”

Paul, R-Ky., a staunch conservative libertarian who challenged Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, began his speech Tuesday night recalling how “down to earth” the president is.

“Donald Trump and I met many years ago, before he was running for anything. When I first met him, I recall being struck by how down to earth he was. He seemed like just a normal guy,” Paul said. “OK—a normal guy with his own plane and helicopter.”

Paul recalled planning a medical mission to Guatemala to perform charity eye surgeries, and needing money to fund the trip.

“Donald Trump offered to help, and immediately come through for us and those kids,” Paul said. “We performed hundreds of surgeries in both countries. Nothing is more beautiful to me in this world than removing the bandages from a person’s eyes, and watching them as they see their loved ones again. Donald Trump helped me make that happen.”

“A few years later, we were opponents, both running for president,” said Paul, who clashed with Trump as rivals before becoming allies. “We all know how that turned out.”

He added: “I’m proud of the job Donald Trump has done as president.”

Paul went on to say that he doesn’t “always agree with him” but said their “occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements.”

“More important than simple agreement is accomplishment,” Paul said, touting the president’s record.

“President Trump gets things done,” he said, recalling the GOP tax reform package early in his administration, his efforts to overhaul ObamaCare and criminal justice reform, which he touted as “the first real reform in a generation, and one that sought to undo the harm that others, like Joe Biden, have done.”

Paul also said he was supporting Trump because they both believe that “a strong America cannot fight endless wars.”

But Paul went on to criticize Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, as someone who has “consistently called for more war.”

“Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation,” Paul said. “I fear Biden will choose war again.”

Paul noted that Biden “supported war in Serbia, Syria, and Libya.”

“Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure,” Paul said. “President Trump will bring our heroes home.”

Paul, in a pitch directly to voters, said: “If you hate war like I hate war… you need to support President Trump for another term!”

“So to our soldiers and their families – join me in supporting President Trump,” Paul said. “To those of you who want lower taxes and better, less expensive healthcare, join me in supporting President Trump.”

Paul went on to reference the unrest in cities across the nation in the last several months, some of which were prompted by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody in May.

“To those of you who want to stand up and fight the socialists poisoning our schools and burning our cities — join me in supporting President Trump.”

He added: “Let’s Rebuild America together.”