Rand Paul says DC US Attorney won't investigate protesters who confronted him at RNC

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Monday that prosecutors in Washington informed him that they do not plan to investigate the origins of protestors who heckled him and his wife at the Republican National Convention last August.

“The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

The D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office could not immediately be reached for comment on Paul’s tweet.

A crowd of protestors confronted Paul and his wife as he left the White House grounds after President Trump’s keynote address at the convention. The protesters demanded that Paul acknowledge the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician was fatally shot during an encounter with police pursuing a no-knock warrant on March 13.

In an August appearance on “Fox and Friends,” Paul noted that he was the author of the “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act,” a bill seeking to ban no-knock warrants. He suggested the crowd that confronted him was connected to “interstate criminal traffic being paid for across states line” and called for federal authorities to investigate.

“I promise you that at least some of the members and the people who attacked us were not from D.C., they flew here on a plane, they all have fresh new clothes and they were paid to be here,” Paul said. “It is a crime to do that and it needs to be traced. The FBI needs to investigate.”

Paul was one of several RNC attendees who were confronted by protestors after the event. A video of the encounter showed no violence against Paul.

At the time, Paul tweeted that he had been “attacked by an angry mob” and said credited local police with “literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”