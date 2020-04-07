Rand Paul recovers from coronavirus, tests negative
Sen. Rand Paul announced Tuesday that he has retested negative for COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and placing himself in self-quarantine last month.
“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received,” Paul, R-Ky., tweeted Tuesday. “I have been retested and I am negative.”
He added: “I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”
Paul, a physician, was the first member of the Senate known to be infected with coronavirus. Last month, Paul tested positive for COVID-19, after having spent time on Capitol Hill engaged in working lunches and meetings over the coronavirus stimulus package.
After testing positive, Paul went into self-quarantine in Kentucky and continued to work from home.
His diagnosis last month sent several GOP senators into self-quarantine as well, including Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah and Mike Lee, R-Utah, after the two interacted with Paul. Neither Romney nor Paul experienced symptoms and both are out of self-quarantine.