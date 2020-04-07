Rand Paul recovers from coronavirus, tests negative

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Rand Paul announced Tuesday that he has retested negative for COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and placing himself in self-quarantine last month.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received,” Paul, R-Ky., tweeted Tuesday. “I have been retested and I am negative.”

He added: “I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”

THESE US SENATORS ARE IN SELF-QUARANTINE OVER COVID-19

Paul, a physician, was the first member of the Senate known to be infected with coronavirus. Last month, Paul tested positive for COVID-19, after having spent time on Capitol Hill engaged in working lunches and meetings over the coronavirus stimulus package.

After testing positive, Paul went into self-quarantine in Kentucky and continued to work from home.

His diagnosis last month sent several GOP senators into self-quarantine as well, including Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah and Mike Lee, R-Utah, after the two interacted with Paul. Neither Romney nor Paul experienced symptoms and both are out of self-quarantine.