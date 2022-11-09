Rand Paul promises to ‘subpoena every last document of Dr. Fauci’ in victory speech

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sailed to re-election Tuesday night promising to subpoena “every last document of Dr. Fauci’s,” focusing on whether COVID-19 can be traced to lab research in China.

“I promise you this –the COVID cover-up will end” the Kentucky senator assured supporters.

Paul won a third six-year term in Congress on Tuesday, scoring a victory that the Associated Press called relatively early Tuesday evening as election results rolled in.

The Libertarian-leaning senator ran on a staunchly conservative ticket, promising voters to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus among other key issues.

“I will not only hold Dr. Fauci accountable, we will finally investigate why your tax dollars were sent to fund dangerous research in Wuhan.”

Paul and Fauci have repeatedly sparred over this issue at several Senate hearings.

The senator then transitioned to call Kentucky supporters to “savor” the victorious race and highlighted his ideals of individual freedoms.

“Liberty should bring people together because each and every citizen is left alone to enjoy their own personal freedoms.” Paul said. “Liberty is that great harmonizer that allows us to live together despite our differences.”

