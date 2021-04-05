Rand Paul on MLB-Georgia controversy: 'If they want to boycott us, let's boycott them'

It may be time for Republicans to start boycotting corporations that came out against the Georgia election law, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told “The Story” Monday.

PAUL: Major League Baseball wants to boycott the whole state of Georgia, including Atlanta. They’ve already got rid of the All-Star Game and the draft. They’re doing it because they don’t like a Republican law, a law that expands voting — doesn’t contract voting. Georgia now has more early voting than New York. It’s ridiculous. Even the facts don’t meet what they’re trying to do.

My point is if they want to boycott us, let’s boycott them. It’s the only thing that will teach them a lesson. If Coca-Cola wants to only operate in Democrat states and wants only Democrats to drink Coca-Cola, God love them. We’ll see how they do when half the country quits drinking Coca-Cola and half the country quits using Delta. They’re all woke, but they’re doing something against the financial interest of every business. Publicly traded businesses usually don’t get involved in politics because it hurts their bottom line.

It’s isn’t the right or Republicans using race. It’s the left using race and saying everything is about racism. So any kind of grievance they have — they say the filibuster is somehow racist now, even though most minorities always supported the filibuster because it defended specifically minority rights.

But the whole thing about this, I can’t imagine they’re boycotting the Georgia state law and they do business with China. China has never seen a free election. China is putting people in jail for over a year at a time for speech violations. Yet they [MLB] do business with China. But Georgia expanded their voting, they added early voting, they have more early voting than Delaware and New York, and yet they’re punishing Georgia because it is some sort of Jim Crow? These people holding up Jim Crow signs need to remember it was the Democrats that instituted Jim Crow across the south. It’s the legacy of the Democrat Party. What the Republicans have done is expand voting access if you’ll read the bill.

Facts do matter. This is why there needs to be a broad range of news outlets, so there’s not one set that are shaping the news to one opinion. We still do have a broad range. So there’s outlets like yours [Fox News] that are broadcasting both sides of this. People can figure this out. There’s no way that they sweep this under the rug. I do think that there’s all of these people who are woke, but now even the woke like Stacey Abrams are starting to say, “What have I unleashed?” Stacey Abrams and the Democrats cost Georgia $100 million in revenues because they complained about something that they didn’t read and they said something that wasn’t true.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW