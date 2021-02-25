Rand Paul: Lot of ‘hypocrisy’ from Biden admin on immigration, migrant facilities

The Biden administration is showing “hypocrisy” by reopening a migrant facility that the Trump administration was criticized for using, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said on Thursday.

“Do you think that the Democrats, who are crying those tears over the poor people they said Trump put in cages, do you think those might be tears of hypocrisy?” Paul told “America Reports.”

Paul noted that the cages and detention facilities were built under the Obama administration.

“They were used in the Trump administration. Now, they’re being reopened under the Biden administration,” he said. “Count me [as] one who thinks that there’s a load of hypocrisy going on here.”

PSAKI DEFENDS REOPENING OF MIGRANT FACILITY FOR CHILDREN UNDER BIDEN: ‘THIS IS NOT KIDS BEING KEPT IN CAGES’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday described the use of the facility as a “temporary reopening” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and added that the administration’s “intention is very much to close it, but we want to ensure that we can follow COVID protocols as unaccompanied minors come into the United States.”

Paul added Thursday that he supports a “strict policy of sending back the people who cross the U.S. border illegally.”

“If you’re trying to break into the country, you stay in a camp on the other side of the border. You never set foot in here. And if you do, you’re sent back,” he said.

Paul continued by saying that he is “also for more legal and lawful immigration. I want more people to come to our country. And I think immigrants are a great asset to our country. But I don’t want illegal and unlawful immigration. So I think there’s a lot of hypocrisy going around.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Associated Press contributed to this report.