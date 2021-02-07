Rand Paul: 'Disaster' for kids missing school, says Biden 'beholden' to unions

President Biden’s hands-off approach to reopening schools amid coronavirus is hurting America’s children, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told “Justice with Judge Jeanine” Saturday.

“Being at home without any instruction … for a lot of kids is a disaster,” he said.

Paul explained that students are being put behind almost an entire grade year by being kept at home, and studies show students who have returned to in-school learning have “already lost ground” in curriculum and are performing poorly on testing.

“Most parents just aren’t capable of teaching,” he said. “Some are extraordinary teachers, but a lot of parents aren’t.”

And as much as keeping schools closed will do “immeasurable damage” to kids, Paul said, the continued shutdown is scientifically unsupported since virus transmission is not largely traced back to children or from schools.

Instead of teachers unions prioritizing getting students back in the classroom, Paul said they’ve been buddying up with the Biden administration.

“I think [Biden] is so beholden to so many different special interest groups, even the union.”

“When is the union going to actually care about teaching our kids?” he asked. “They have all these unreasonable demands even though … the CDC which is overly-cautious is saying that schools can open.”

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, teachers unions upped their political spending to $43.7 million during the 2020 election, leaning heavily Democratic in their donations. The numbers reveal just 2% of teachers union donations in the 2020 cycle went to Republicans.

Biden has said his goal is to reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office but the administration’s testing czar Carole Johnson has insinuated the timeline may be adjusted as needed.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.