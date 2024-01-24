Ramaswamy blasts Haley after Trump’s New Hampshire win: ‘America first defeating America last’

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasted former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and called former President Trump’s win in New Hampshire a “victory over America last.”

“What we saw tonight is America first defeating America last,” Ramaswamy told the audience at Trump’s election headquarters on Tuesday night after his victory over Haley. “That’s what we saw tonight. If you want America last, you can go to Joe Biden. You’ve got another candidate still apparently in the Republican primary. Cut your social security to fork over more money to Ukraine so some kleptocrats can buy a bigger house, go to Nikki Haley.”

“You know who delivered a double-digit victory tonight? It is a double-digit victory as of right now, this man, Donald J. Trump, the leader of America first and that means something. USA and Donald Trump America first.”

Ramaswamy added that Haley continuing to stay in this race represents the “ugly underbelly of American politics, where the mega-donors are trying to do one thing when we the people say another.”

“And it’s up to us, to we the people to at long last say, hell no, we the people create a government that is accountable to us and we the people have said tonight we want again, as we did in Iowa, Donald J. Trump.”

“I’m very honored by the result,” Trump told Fox News Digital in a statement after he was declared the winner of the New Hampshire primary for a record third time.

Haley said in a speech to supporters in Concord, New Hampshire after the race was called that “I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He earned it and I want to acknowledge that.”

“Now you’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They’re falling all over themselves saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not last in the nation. This race is far from over.”

The focus of the race now turns to South Carolina where they will hold their primary next month. Trump currently holds a 30 point lead over Haley in the Palmetto State, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

