It’s down to two cities in the race to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Fox News confirms that the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) site selection committee for the 2024 nominating convention has dropped Salt Lake City, Utah from contention. That leaves Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Nashville, Tennessee as the final two cities vying to host the GOP’s next national convention.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel was in Milwaukee yesterday to meet with officials, to make up for the earlier official visit she missed due to a canceled flight. And officials from Milwaukee and Nashville will be in the nation’s capital next week to make their final cases to the site selection committee.

A source with knowledge of the RNC’s thinking tells Fox News that Salt Lake City didn’t the have the availability to handle the convention because the city’s main arena will be undergoing upgrades during the summer of 2024.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was dropped from contention earlier this year.

“The RNC is very appreciative of the overwhelming interest and competitive bids from cities across the country, especially Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. We look forward to entering the final stages of the selection process and delivering an incredible convention for our Party,” RNC senior adviser Richard Walters said in a statement.

The convention city news was first reported earlier Thursday morning by Politico.

The final decision on a convention city is expected to be announced at the RNC’s summer meeting in early August.