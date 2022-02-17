Quintez Brown: BLM Louisville defends posting bail for alleged would-be mayoral assassin

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville defended bailing out Quintez Brown, who allegedly attempted to assassinate Democrat mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

The organization’s official Twitter account went on a tweeting spree on Thursday, defending their choice to post Brown’s $100,000 bail.

Brown is accused of entering Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in the Butchertown area of Louisville, Kentucky, and opening fire in an attempt to take the candidate’s life.

“*Candidate,” the group wrote in a response to criticism from someone online over supporting “someone who just shot at a government employee.”

“The guy we bailed out needed support,” the group responded to another critic. “As the candidate said.”

“Applying pressure on the community work to address a huge issue affecting specific community members- Black, Brown and poor folks- is ill-served,” another response from BLM Louisville read. “You absolutely know the resources folks in this city are demanded to end poverty laws [and] reduce incarceration rates as well as crime.”

The tweetstorm in defense of bailing Brown out went on for several hours.

Greenberg blasted the criminal justice system as “broken” in a Thursday statement to reporters, saying it is “nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday.”

“If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody,” the statement reads. “We must work together to fix this system.”

The candidate also said “there must be consequences” when someone commits a violent crime.

Local media reported Wednesday that the organizations were posting bail for Brown, with BLM Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm saying the bail fund would shell out the $100,000 posting.

Brown’s bail was posted Wednesday afternoon, with the individual paying the bail wearing a “Free Angela Davis” shirt – referencing the activist and former Communist Party USA member.

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after he entered Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and fired multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said. Nobody was hurt, but Greenberg’s shirt was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Fox News Digital’s Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.