Quintez Brown: BLM Louisville, bail fund team up to post bail for shooting suspect: report

Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville reportedly teamed up with the Louisville Community Bail Fund to post bail for Quintez Brown, the suspect in the shooting of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

BLM Louisville reportedly delivered the Louisville Community Bail Fund’s check posting Brown’s bail on Wednesday, a day after reports that Brown had allegedly tried to assassinate Greenberg at the candidate’s campaign headquarters in Butchersville, Kentucky.

QUINTEZ BROWN, LOUISVILLE BLM ACTIVIST CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER OF MAYORAL CANDIDATE, HAS TROUBLED PAST

BLM Louisville and the Louisville Community Bail Fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local media reported Wednesday that the organizations were posting bail for Brown, with BLM Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm saying the bail fund would shell out the $100,000 posting.

Quintez’s bail was posted Wednesday afternoon, with the individual paying the bail wearing a “Free Angela Davis” shirt — referencing the activist and former Communist Party USA member.

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after he entered Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and fired multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said. Nobody was hurt, but Greenberg’s shirt was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Greenberg is a White, Jewish Democrat. Police have not provided details about the possible motive for the shooting but said they are looking at all angles.

Brown previously worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal as an intern and an editorial columnist, according to the newspaper. He shared a short campaign video on Twitter in December announcing that he was running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council in 2022.

Brown made headlines last summer after he went missing for about two weeks. His family was critical of the Louisville Metro Police Department during the investigation and said police were “ill-equipped” in helping to locate Brown. His parents told local media at the time that their son could possibly be going through a mental health crisis and pleaded with the public to help find him. Brown was later found safe in New York.

Before the missing person episode, Brown was a prominent activist during the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police unrest following the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Fox News Digital’s Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.