Qatar offers Trump jumbo jet to serve as Air Force One

Qatar’s royal family offered to donate a jumbo jet to the Department of Defense that could serve as Air Force One, but a White House official said the offer has not been accepted, Fox News has learned.

Earlier Sunday, ABC News reported that President Trump “was poised to accept” the $400 million Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet and would use it until the end of his term, when it would be given to his presidential library. Trump is believed to be frustrated with Boeing’s delays in producing a new presidential plane.

A White House official told Fox News the gift will not be presented or accepted when Trump visits Doha this week. But the White House stopped short of denying altogether that Trump may take possession of the plane at some point.

“Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “President Trump’s Administration is committed to full transparency.”

Trump confirmed the offer in a Truth Social post Sunday night.

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump wrote. “Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”

Trump is headed to the Middle East this week and is expected to meet with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump reportedly toured the plane when it was on the tarmac of the West Palm Beach Airport in Florida in February, ABC News reported. The outlet, which was the first to report on the matter, noted that the plane is so opulently outfitted that it is known as “a flying palace.”

The gift has reportedly been tied up with legal reviews as the White House counsel’s office and the Department of Justice reviewed the legality of the president accepting such a pricey gift from a foreign nation.

The current Air Force One fleet includes two planes, with Trump awarding Boeing a $3.9 billion contract in 2018 under his first term to manufacture two new jets. The construction of the jets, however, is not expected to be completed until 2029.

“Boeing is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One, providing American Presidents with a flying White House at outstanding value to taxpayers. President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people,” Boeing said in 2018 after ironing out a deal with Trump for the creation of the new fleet.

When not in office as president, Trump travels in his private Boeing 757 jet, dubbed Trump Force One. That jet is famously emblazoned with Trump’s last name and was frequently seen in the backdrop of campaign rallies.

Trump purchased the 757 jet in 2011 and outfitted it with luxury fixtures, such as 24-karat gold-plated seat belt buckles. The plane received a total revamp ahead of his 2024 presidential run.