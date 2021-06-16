Putin says 'no hostility' in Biden meeting, two sides agreed to return ambassadors

Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was “no hostility” between him and President Biden during their summit Wednesday morning, and revealed that the two sides reached an agreement to return ambassadors to their posts.

Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov was recalled from Washington, D.C. about three months ago after Biden described Putin as a killer. U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow approximately two months ago after Russia suggested he return to Washington for consultations. The two countries are now looking to deescalate tensions as they move forward.

“I think there was no hostility. Quite the contrary,” Putin said about his meeting with Biden. The Russian leader acknowledged that the two men did not share positions on many issues, but said he felt that “both of these sides showed a willingness to understand one another.”

Putin said the talks were “constructive,” and said that Russia and the U.S. agreed to conduct negotiations regarding cybersecurity. At the same time, he denied that Russia was responsible for cyberattacks, instead claiming that the most cyberattacks in the world were carried out from the U.S.

“Where’s Russia on this list?” he asked. “Russia’s not on the list.”

Putin praised Biden’s character, but he also admitted that he has not invited the president to Moscow – nor has Biden invited him to the White House.

“President Biden did not invite me as his guest. I didn’t invite him either. I think for visits like that, for meetings like that, you need to have the proper conditions. You need to be ready,” Putin said.

“But if you ask me if you ask me what what sort of a partner, what sort of a conversational partner Biden is, I’d say he is very constructive,” the Russian president continued, calling Biden “very balanced” and “very experienced.”

