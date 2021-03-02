Psaki won't call flood of children at border a 'crisis' — but here's what she has called a 'crisis'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has refused to describe the surge of unaccompanied migrant children at the US-Mexico border as a “crisis,” but she repeatedly used that label when talking about issues during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

As arrests of migrant children illegally crossing the border have steadily climbed under President Biden’s administration, Psaki has repeatedly declined to address the situation as a “crisis.”

But Psaki has described other issues that way.

The White House press secretary referred to climate change as a “crisis” in a past tweet criticizing former Trump on the subject.

“Its not just [COVID-19]…where [Trump] has ignored experts and science…it’s true for the climate crisis too,” Psaki wrote in May of last year.

Psaki also called gun violence a “crisis” in August 2019, thanking the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety for “putting some [cash] behind ads holding Republicans accountable who won’t support” legislation for background checks and controversial red-flag laws.

A couple of weeks later, the White House press secretary called gun violence a “crisis” again and asked former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in a tweet to “take guns,” saying “no one needs an assault weapon” in 2019.

Additionally, Psaki referred to the presidency of Biden’s predecessor, Trump, as an “existential crisis” in a 2020 tweet when talking about money from grassroots campaigns in comparison to the money from “liberal billionaires.”

Psaki did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed to reporters on Monday that there is no crisis involving an overflow of migrant children.

Psaki recently defended the opening of a new child migrant holding facility that was criticized under the Trump administration. She said the Biden administration’s policy is “not to expel unaccompanied children who arrive at the border.”