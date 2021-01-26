Psaki to hold White House press briefing with Biden domestic policy adviser Susan Rice

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to hold a briefing Tuesday with President Biden’s domestic policy adviser, Susan Rice, to discuss actions the administration is expected to take to “advance racial equity.”

“Today, President Biden will take bold action to advance racial equity and support communities of color and other underserved communities,” the White House tweeted Tuesday.

Last week, Rice said Biden is expected to put “racial justice and equity at the center of our agenda,” and said he will bill a “whole of government approach to racial justice.”

On his first day in office last week, Biden signed an executive order to “define equity as the consistent and systemic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals.” That includes those who “belong to underserved communities such as Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and other persons of color; LGBTQ+ persons; people with disabilities religious minorities; persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise affected by persistent poverty or inequality.”

Rice, also last week, also said Biden would direct federal agencies to review the state of equity within their agencies, work with the Office of Management and Budget to “equitably allocate federal resources to empower and invest in communities of color and other underserved communities;” improve the delivery of government benefits services to ensure families “can access opportunity,” and more.

Last week, Biden also signed an executive order that prohibits against workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.