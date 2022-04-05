Psaki says DOJ able to probe Hunter Biden independently despite president’s assertion son is innocent

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is confident in the ability of the Department of Justice to independently investigate Hunter Biden despite the president’s assertion that his son is innocent.

Psaki made her comments in response to a question from White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked her if President Biden would support the appointment of a special counsel to look into his son’s foreign business dealings while his father was vice president.

HUNTER BIDEN’S FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS: 4 COUNTRIES WITH FINANCIAL LINKS TO PRESIDENT’S SON

“Well, first, the president has never had a conversation with the Department of Justice about any investigations into any member of his family,” Psaki replied. “He said that during the campaign, and he will continue to abide by that.”

Psaki went on to suggest Doocy should reach out to the DOJ to find out any additional steps they might be taking and emphasized that such steps from the DOJ would be taken independently of the White House.

GOP LAWMAKERS DEMAND HUNTER BIDEN’S COMMUNICATIONS WITH OBAMA WHITE HOUSE

Doocy responded by questioning whether White House chief of staff Ron Klain recently saying Biden is “confident his son did not break the law” could potentially endanger the independence of the DOJ’s investigation.

MOTION TO SUBPOENA HUNTER BIDEN TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS BLOCKED BY DEMOCRATS

“Well, that’s something the president has said, and certainly we would echo,” Psaki said. “But in the same answer to that question, Peter, during an interview this week on ABC, Ron Klain also said the Justice Department is independent, and they will make their own decisions.”

“And the president has said that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings. Is that still the case?

“Yes,” Psaki replied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden continues to face scrutiny for his overseas business dealings. Last week, House Republicans on the Oversight and Reform Committee called on Hunter Biden to testify, according to a letter from ranking member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. On Tuesday, Democrats on the committee blocked the motion to subpoena him.