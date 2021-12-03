NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that she did not have “any updates” whether China’s President Xi is helping the Biden administration and American intelligence agencies track down the origins of COVID-19.

Last month, following a virtual meeting between Biden and Xi, Psaki did not deny that Biden failed to ask Xi for assistance and told Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy that Biden’s messaging was “clear” when it comes to determining the origins of COVID-19.

Asked then by Doocy whether Biden’s message “is clear to somebody who has a Zoom meeting with the president that that’s what he means if that’s not what he says,” Psaki claimed that America’s “national security officials have conveyed very clearly” and that she does not “think it’s a secret” that America is looking into the origins.

Doocy asked Friday whether Xi “has helped” and “been transparent.” Psaki responded, saying the Biden administration would appreciate support from Xi and China in discovering the origins of COVID-19, but that she does not “have any updates on the participation or willingness of the Chinese to add and provide additional data.”

Last month, ahead of the virtual summit meeting which did not produce any major breakthroughs, Xi referred to Biden as his “old friend.” In contrary to Xi’s remarks, Psaki said after the meeting that Biden “considers him someone he has known for some time” and someone he can “have candid relationships with.”

In October, the World Health Organization announced 26 proposed members to an advisory committee aimed to steer studies into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and other pathogens of epidemic potential.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy contributed to this article.