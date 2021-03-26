Psaki backs House Democrats' attempts to overturn Iowa congressional election

White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave the administration’s OK to House Democrats in their attempt to overturn the state-certified election in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Psaki was asked by a reporter if President Biden agrees with a recent letter from Republican senators saying that Democrats’ attempt to take Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ seat and replace her with Democrat Rita Hart was an “unacceptable attempt to undermine a legitimate democratic process.”

Biden’s press secretary responded by giving the green light to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and company to pursue overturning the result and declaring Hart the winner.

“I believe that the process that is outlined by the House of Representatives is what is being followed here to ensure every vote is counted,” said Psaki. “So, no, he wouldn’t agree with that.”

Republicans have spoken out against the Democratic attempt to take Miller-Meeks’ seat.

The Iowa congresswoman defeated Hart in the election with a razor-thin win of six votes in a race that is still being contested, even though Iowa officially certified the election results and Miller-Meeks was provisionally sworn in as a member of Congress.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, brought up that Hart went directly to the House Administration Committee to contest the election instead of the Iowa courts during a “Fox & Friends Weekend” interview.

“Rep. Miller-Meeks has been seated in Congress. She won this election,” Ernst said. “It was certified by Iowans… and now Nancy Pelosi, perhaps, will overturn it.”

“And that is horribly unfair to the voters in the second district in Iowa, and we are pushing back,” added Ernst.

Pelosi had previously said to reporters that there was “of course” a situation where she saw her party swiping Miller-Meeks’ seat.

Miller-Meeks blasted the Democratic Party’s ploy to pluck her House seat in a “Special Report” interview earlier this month.

She defended her state-certified win during the interview, saying that people everywhere in the nation should be “outraged” at the attempt to overturn her victory.

“Everybody across the country should be outraged by this,” said Miller-Meeks. “I certainly have been encouraged by those people across the country who have reached out to me and told me they’re contacting their representatives to let them know their displeasure.”