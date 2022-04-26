Psaki again dodges question about whether Hunter Biden’s business partner had special access to White House

website maker

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday she does not have information on over a dozen reported White House meetings between Hunter Biden‘s former business partner and President Biden when he was vice president.

Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich whether the president still maintained his position that he had not spoken with Hunter Biden about his business dealings, Psaki said, “He maintains his same statements that he’s made in the past.”

“I know you’re referring to WAVES records that were released more than ten years ago,” Psaki added. “I really don’t have more detail or information on them. I’d note that there was a gap when WAVES records were not released, but I don’t have more information about visits from more than ten years ago.”

Eric Schwerin, president of the Rosemont Seneca firm, met with Joe Biden while he was serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama, the New York Post reported earlier this week. Schwerin is linked to a variety of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Hunter Biden’s finances have come under intense scrutiny as evidence mounts showing his father was used as leverage in negotiations.

Hunter Biden is separately under investigation for potential criminal violations of tax law, foreign lobbying and money laundering laws, but he has not yet been charged with any crime.

The meeting with Joe Biden was one of 19 visits Schwerin paid to the White House, where he also met with a variety of aides to the vice president, according to archived visitor logs from the Obama White House.

Psaki previously dismissed the reports on Monday when about the report. Psaki claimed she did not have “any information” about the visits.

Both Psaki and Biden have maintained that the president has not spoken with his son about his business dealings.

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s effort to dodge the truth about President Biden’s ties to Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings is “unacceptable” during a Tuesday appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this article.