https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Michigan-protest-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

People protesting against the Michigan stay-at-home order on April 7 at the Michigan State Capitol.

Michigan United for Liberty

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Michigan-protest-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1