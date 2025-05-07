Protesters gather outside Pritzker mansion to disrupt Noem presser, only to find she was never actually there

Protesters gathered outside Illinois governor JB Pritzker’s mansion on Wednesday thinking that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was holding a presser around the property.

Secretary Noem did hold a press conference in Illinois on Wednesday, but it was more than half a mile away from the governor’s mansion, leaving the protesters “screaming” into the wind.

“While we aren’t entirely sure what the protesters were protesting (we aren’t sure they know either), or why they were screaming in front of their governor’s mansion, we stand with every victim of illegal immigrant crime,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

“Secretary Noem went to Springfield, Illinois to join Angel families to call for the end of dangerous sanctuary city policies under J.B. Pritzker and bring attention to an at-large illegal alien murderer who has been evading justice for two years for the stabbing of Emma Shafer.”

As protesters shouted outside Pritzker’s mansion, Noem’s presser was held at the site where Emma Shafer, 24, was stabbed to death by Grabriel Calixto Pichardo, 25, an illegal migrant who is wanted on three first-degree murder charges and an aggravated domestic battery charge. Pichardo was reportedly dating Shafer at the time of the murder.

Noem was also joined by the “Angel families” of Denny McCann and Jimmy Walden, who both lost their lives to illegal migrant crime.

McCann was crossing the street on foot when he was hit, killed, and dragged down the road by Saul Chavez, an illegal immigrant who was drunk driving. Chavez was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI, but disappeared for 11 years after being released on bond. He wasn’t apprehended until 2022.

Walden was killed when an illegal alien, who had previously been deported twice, crashed into Walden’s motorcycle in Maryland. His father lives in Illinois.

The purpose of the presser was to spotlight the sanctuary status of the state, and to call on the potential presidential candidate to “abandon these dangerous sanctuary policies.”

Pritzker responded to the presser with a statement on Wednesday.

“Unlike Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, Illinois follows the law,” the Illinois governor explained. The Trump Administration is violating the United States Constitution, denying people due process, and disappearing law-abiding neighbors – including children who are U.S. citizens. Yet, they are taking no real action to promote public safety and deport violent criminals within the clear and defined legal process.”

“Illinoisans are sending a clear message to Trump’s lackeys that we will not let you mess with us without a resistance,” Pritzker concluded.

