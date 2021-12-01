NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of pro-life and pro-choice protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court on a sunny but chilly December morning Wednesday before the justices hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – the abortion case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-life demonstrators appeared to slightly outnumber those there to support Roe. Police were present but there was little clashing between the two groups. They were separated by barricades, though members of the crowd could easily walk around them.

Pro-life activists chanted slogans, including “We are the pro-life generation and we will abolish abortion” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go.”

Signs from the pro-choice activists read “Abortion is health care” and “Abortion is essential.”

The crowd was more tense on the pro-choice side of the barricades, where a pro-life protester taunted the crowd. Speaking into a bullhorn, she called the pro-choicers “wicked” and accused them of committing “murder.”

The pro-choice crowd aimed to drown her out with chants of “Whose choice? Our choice. Whose decision? Our decision.”

