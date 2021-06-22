Protest outside Arizona Sen. Sinema’s Phoenix office leads to at least 10 arrests

Ten people were arrested during a protest in front of Arizona Democrat Krysten Sinema’s Phoenix office Tuesday, police officials told Fox News.

Dozens of protestors positioned themselves in front of Sinema’s office to demand she support abolishing the filibuster.

After being called to the scene by a property manager, officers from the Phoenix Police Department’s Community Engagement Bureau advised protesters over a loudspeaker to move their activity from the private property to a sidewalk, a spokesperson told Fox News.

“Additionally, detectives approached each individual and personally told the demonstrators to leave. However, the group continued to ignore the officers’ requests,” spokesperson Andrew Williams said. “This group of 10 adults were seated in front of an office suite at the complex when they were arrested without incident shortly after 11:00 a.m.”

The protests came the day after Sinema penned an article for the Washington Post voicing her support for the filibuster.

SANDERS, WARREN RESPOND TO SINEMA’S FILIBUSTER DEFENSE, SAY SENATE ‘HAS GOT TO ACT’ DESPITE RULE

Sinema wrote, “It’s no secret that I oppose eliminating the Senate’s 60-vote threshold.

“If anyone expected me to reverse my position because my party now controls the Senate, they should know that my approach to legislating in Congress is the same whether in the minority or majority,” she added.

Sinema pointed to instances when the Democratic Party did not hold the Senate majority and relied on the filibuster to block bills they opposed- including a coronavirus relief bill and legislation on police reform just last year.

The Arizona Democrat also pointed to when the filibuster had been used to “protect against attacks on women’s health, clean air and water.”

“My support for retaining the 60-vote threshold is not based on the importance of any particular policy,” Sinema wrote. “It is based on what is best for our democracy.”

She added: “The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles.”

But protestors called on the senator to throw out the controversial practice, alleging it is a relic of Jim Crow-era policies.

LIBERAL MEDIA CONTINUES TO FUME AFTER SINEMA REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FILIBUSTER

“We’re here in person to let you know to repeal this filibuster because Jim Crow did so much damage to the Black community and the Brown community,” one organizer said into a megaphone Tuesday. “And we will not allow you to do this to us in 2021.”

Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., have distanced themselves from more left-leaning senators in their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.

“If we eliminate the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, we will lose much more than we gain,” Sinema said, echoing arguments made in 2017 by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McConnell repeatedly refused calls by Donald Trump to oust the filibuster and said it would “fundamentally change the way the Senate” operates.

Sinema reminded readers that 31 Democrats joined the then-Republican leader in condemning Trump’s calls to abolish the filibuster.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Arizona senator for comment.