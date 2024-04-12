Proposed bill in Congress to combat illegal immigrants squatting would make practice a deportable offense

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

FIRST ON FOX: A proposed bill put before Congress on Wednesday would make squatting by illegal immigrants a deportable offense and would permanently bar offenders from admission into the United States.

The legislation, titled the ‘‘Safeguarding Homes from Illegal Entry, Living, and Dwelling Act’’ or the “SHIELD Act,” was introduced by Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn., amid a rash of incidents in which illegal immigrants have brazenly taken over homes, frustrating homeowners and calling attention to the strengthening of property rights laws.

TikTok influence

Most notably, several Venezuelan migrants in New York City were found last month with drugs and guns in one Bronx dwelling and a Venezuelan TikTok user urged his fellow migrants to unlawfully take over homes across the U.S.

BLUE STATE SQUATTERS PUT ON NOTICE WITH ‘AGGRESSIVE’ LAW AND ORDER BILL: ‘PEOPLE ARE GETTING KILLED’

“The dramatic increase in the number of illegal immigrants squatting in American homes is yet another example of how the disastrous situation at our southern border is impacting communities across the country,” Meuser said in a statement announcing the bill. “This legislation will serve as a deterrent to illegal aliens contemplating violating the homes and properties of American citizens.”

Migrants will “think twice” before attempting to trespass or illegally take over someone’s property, he added.

Deportation eligible

Under the terms of the bill, any illegal immigrant convicted or admits to squatting inside a home is eligible for deportation and would be permanently barred from entering the U.S.

SQUATTER’S PARADISE? AMERICA’S BIGGEST CITY ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ OVER THIS NEW RULE, ATTORNEY SAYS

Legal loopholes have frustrated property owners as more cases of squatters have received media attention in recent weeks.

In New York City, eight migrants were recently busted at a Bronx home last month on gun and drug charges after police received a call about a gun at the home. One of the migrants, 24-year-old Hector Desousa-Villata, had previous charges for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a fellow migrant in the leg in August during an argument over a woman.

Squatters ‘not tenants’

All eight migrants initially entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border.

New York state Sen. John Liu introduced a bill this week that would define the term “squatter” and would make it clear that squatters do not get any rights or protections after 30 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s gotten a huge amount of visibility and stirred quite a bit of outrage because of some of these egregious and blatant acts of squatting, which is why it’s necessary to make it crystal clear in the law that a squatter is not a tenant and does have the rights that are afforded to tenants in the state of New York,” Liu told Fox News Digital.