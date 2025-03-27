Proposed ballot measure in blue state raises eyebrows over who it’s named after: ‘Road side lunatics’

A proposed ballot initiative in California is named after alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione.

The Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act submitted to the California Attorney General’s Office would make it illegal for an insurance company to “delay, deny or modify any medical procedure or medication” that is suggested by a licensed physician in the Golden State where there could be serious consequences such as “disability, death, amputation, permanent disfigurement, loss or reduction of any bodily function,” the document states. It was filed by Paul Eisner, a longtime Los Angeles-based attorney.

The terms “delay” and “deny” were made popular by the healthcare book “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About.” The words “delay, deny, and depose” were reportedly inscribed on the casings of the bullets that killed Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.

LUIGI MANGIONE WANTS LAPTOP IN JAIL CELL TO ‘PROPERLY HELP PREPARE HIS DEFENSE,’ LAWYERS SAY

“What” Rob Pyers, research director for California Target Book, posted on X.

“A proposed ballot initiative has been filed in California entitled “The Luigi Mangioni (sic) Access to Health Care Act.” Actually,” Los Angeles-based conservative activist Elizabeth Barcohana said.

“THE LUIGI MANGIONI (sic) ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE ACT” Seriously???? A ballot initiative about health care submitted today to the California Attorney General is named after the accused killer. Crazy,” author Gerald Posner wrote.

“I’m starting to suspect the Democrats in charge of California might actually just be simple road side (sic) lunatics after all,” Ruthless Podcast Executive Producer Leigh Wolf said on X.

SUSPECT NABBED IN ALLEGED PLOT TO KILL BESSENT, HEGSETH AND JOHNSON, ‘INSPIRED BY LUIGI MANGIONE’: PROSECUTORS

Mangione reportedly faced “chronic back pain,” according to Honolulu Civil Beat, and issues after a spinal procedure.

“Pain in general affects our mental well-being, how we go on in our day-to-day life and function. If you’re reminded of an injury in your body, and you live in pain, it can be something that really rattles you,” board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Besty Grunch told Fox News Digital in December.

LUIGI MANGIONE WINKS AT SUPPORTERS WITH GREEN SWEATER UNDER BULLETPROOF VEST

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In this alleged circumstance, you have a 26-year-old, fit guy that has an injury and needs care,” she added. “And he may reflect his pain on someone else or blame it on someone else. And [that] can escalate to a point of suicidal or even homicidal thoughts.”

Mangione is currently charged with murder by both New York and the federal government, and he has pleaded not guilty.