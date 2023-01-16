Prominent Senate Dem says Biden classified docs scandal ’embarrassing’ after past Trump condemnation

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., acknowledged that it was a bad look for President Biden to be caught having classified information from his time as vice president after condemning former President Donald Trump for a similar situation, but she quickly shifted to point a finger at Republicans who want to look into it further.

After a trove of classified material was found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Biden had said it was “just totally irresponsible.” During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Stabenow if Biden now “has to eat” those words.

“Well, it’s certainly embarrassing. Right?” Stabenow replied. “I mean it’s embarrassing that you would find a small number of documents, certainly not on purpose. They don’t think it’s the right thing and they’ve been moving to correct it, working with the Department of Justice, working with everyone involved, with the Archives, and so from my perspective, you know, it’s one of those moments that obviously they wish hadn’t happened.”

The Michigan Democrat then turned to Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who was also on the program that day.

“But what I’m most concerned about: this is the kind of thing that the Republicans love,” she said. “We just heard it from my colleague Senator Johnson. Let’s talk about investigations, let’s talk about chaos.”

Stabenow claimed that by investigating Biden, Republicans would be interfering with the economy. She asserted that the United States is experiencing a “manufacturing renaissance” under Biden, as well as rising wages and lower unemployment.

The Michigan senator also claimed that people in her state “aren’t interested in all of this, just chaos, and investigations, which is where the Republicans feel comfortable, unfortunately.”

The same day that Stabenow made these remarks, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain seeking visitor logs from Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, citing national security issues after classified materials were found there.