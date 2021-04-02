Prominent Democrats' Farrakhan ties resurface after Capitol attacker revealed as Nation of Islam follower

Several prominent Democrats are likely to face renewed questions over their ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan after the suspect in Friday’s Capitol attack, which left a police officer dead, was revealed to be a Nation of Islam adherent.

The deceased suspect, Noah Green, included photos and videos of Nation of Islam rallies on his Facebook page and identified himself on the page as a “Follower of Farrakhan.” Green praised Farrakhan, an outspoken anti-Semite, as “Jesus” and former NOI leader Elijah Muhammad as “the exalted Christ.”

The most recent post on Green’s Facebook page was a YouTube video of a 2009 Louis Farrakhan speech titled, “The Crucifixion of Michael Jackson.” In it, the Nation of Islam leader said Jesus was not the Messiah and called Christian theology a lie.

Farrakhan has previously described Adolf Hitler as a “very great man” and described Jewish people as “termites.”

Several Democratic members of Congress have known ties to Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., shared a stage with Farrakhan in 2011. After the event, Clyburn told the Final Call, the Nation of Islam’s media arm, that he was “not bothered in the least bit” by people criticizing his appearance with Farrakhan. Clyburn’s office didn’t immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill, praised Farrakhan in 2018 as “an outstanding human being” who “does outstanding things.” Davis also said he wasn’t bothered by Farrakhan’s position on “the Jewish question,” before later mildly distancing himself from the Nation of Islam leader.

Davis didn’t return a text message seeking comment on his ties to Farrakhan in light of Friday’s attack.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has also spoken positively about Farrakhan’s group. Warnock, in 2013, said the Nation of Islam’s “voice has been important for the development of Black theology.” Warnock’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif, has longstanding ties to Farrakhan and was seen on video hugging the Nation of Islam leader.

Waters received a shoutout from Farrakhan at his 2002 Saviours’ Day speech, an annual convention held by the NOI.

“We have Maxine Waters here, our great congresswoman from this area,” Farrakhan told the crowd, which responded with applause.

Later in that speech, Farrakhan defended Palestinian suicide bombers, saying: “The Palestinians have nothing to defend themselves with, so they’re so exhausted and exasperated, think about that, strapping bombs to themselves, making themselves a weapon.”

“And then for the world to get upset because Iran or somebody is trying to send them some weapons. Wait a minute. If you were Jewish and you saw unarmed Jews being persecuted, wouldn’t you come to your brothers’ aid? Do you expect Muslims to see their brothers suffering like that and not come to their aid?” Farrakhan continued.

Waters’ office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed reporting