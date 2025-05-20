‘Project Homecoming’ launches with first flight of 64 illegal immigrants accepting $1,000 to self-deport

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted its first self-deport operation, dubbed “Project Homecoming,” with a charter flight on Monday from Texas, and made stops in Honduras and Columbia, taking 64 illegal immigrants who chose to self-deport back to their home countries.

DHS said in a post on X that all participants who chose to leave the U.S. were offered the same benefits as any illegal alien who self-deports using the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App.

“They received travel assistance, a $1,000 stipend, and preserved the possibility they could one day return to the United States legally,” DHS said.

DHS also shared a video of the events leading up to the first flight, showing families preparing to leave Houston, where they were greeted and offered food, games and stuffed animals for their children.

TRUMP SIGNS EO OFFERING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS ‘EXIT BONUS’ IN FIRST-EVER SELF-DEPORTATION PROGRAM

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the first ever self-deportation program which incentivizes illegal immigrants to voluntarily leave the U.S. on a free flight and with a cash bonus.

“Project Homecoming” authorizes government-funded flights and offers money to illegal immigrants who are willing to self-deport.

When Trump announced the signing of the order in a post on Truth Social, he said the program would end up saving taxpayers “billions and billions” of dollars.

DEMOCRAT FLOATS WORK VISA SUGGESTION IN RESPONSE TO TRUMP ADMIN’S $1,000 SELF-DEPORTATION OFFER

“We are making it as easy as possible for illegal aliens to leave America. Any illegal alien can simply show up at an airport and receive a free flight out of our country,” Trump said. “Illegals can book a free flight to any foreign country as long as it’s not here. You can go anywhere you want.”

DHS said days before the executive order was signed that migrants would be offered a $1,000 stipend each to leave. The department said this will be 70% cheaper for American taxpayers, as it currently costs DHS, on average, over $17,000 to arrest, detain, and deport someone.

“This deportation bonus will save American taxpayers billions and billions of dollars,” Trump said.

DHS UNLEASHES POSSIBLE MONEY-SAVING MEASURE FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS TO SELF-DEPORT: ‘SAFEST OPTION’

Illegal immigrants are encouraged to use the CBP One app to arrange their deportations. The same app under the Biden administration was used to expedite migrants from scheduling appointments at official ports of entry before they were paroled into the U.S., which was discontinued on the first day of Trump’s second term.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem shared a post about the first “Project Homecoming” flight on X, advising those in the country to take advantage of the program.

“If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home,” Noem wrote. “If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way.”

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.