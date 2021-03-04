Progressives furious at Secretary of State Blinken for 'Palestinian situation' tweet

Progressives are upset with Secretary of State Antony Blinken over a tweet in which Blinken proclaimed a continued “strong commitment to Israel” in light of the International Criminal Court’s announcement of an investigation into events that transpired between the Jewish state and Palestinians.

The ICC released details of the probe on Wednesday, stating that it was examing acts committed by both sides of what it called the “Situation in Palestine” beginning on June 13, 2014 — the day after Israeli teens Naftali Frenkel, Eyal Yifrah and Gilad Sha’er were kidnapped in the West Bank before being killed.

BLINKEN EXPRESSES INTENTION TO RETURN TO UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL

“The United States firmly opposes an @IntlCrimCourt investigation into the Palestinian Situation,” Blinken said Wednesday. “We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly.”

Blinken’s statement was met with criticism from the left.

Former Bernie Sanders campaign adviser Winnie Wong took issue with Blinken’s use of the phrase “Palestinian Situation,” despite it being similar to the ICC’s terminology.

The Wisconsin Green Party said Blinken’s wording was “Biden Administration speak for apartheid, illegal military occupation and brutal war crimes funded by billions of US taxpayer dollars sent to Israel by Democrats and Republicans while millions of American children don’t have enough food to eat.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., an outspoken critic of Israel, attacked the substance of Blinken’s statement, saying the ICC “has the authority and duty to independently & impartially investigate and deliver justice to victims of human rights violations and war crimes in Palestine and Israel” and that “the U.S. government “should not interfere with its ability to do so.”

Left-wing writer and pundit Peter Beinart took a more sarcastic approach to his response.

“Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, I’d like to return to my previously scheduled remarks about the emphasis the Biden administration places on human rights,” he tweeted.

BIDEN, ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU HAVE ‘WARM AND FRIENDLY’ TALK

The ICC’s report of its preliminary findings alleged that Israel may have committed war crimes through “disproportionate attacks in relation to at least three incidents” and alleged “transfer of Israeli civilians into the West Bank.” It also references alleged crimes related to clashes with protesters on Israel’s border with Gaza in 2018.

The ICC’s report does point to possible war crimes committed by Hamas and “Palestinian armed groups” based on allegations that include “intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects,” “using protected persons as shields,” “wilful killing” and “torture or inhuman treatment.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the ICC’s decision to investigate as “undiluted antisemitism and the height of hypocrisy.”

“Without any jurisdiction, it decided that our brave soldiers, who take every precaution to avoid civilian casualties against the worst terrorists in the world who deliberately target civilians, it’s our soldiers who are war criminals,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ office said they “welcome the decision,” according to Israel’s Ynet News.