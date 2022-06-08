Progressive San Francisco DA recalled by voters in one of nation’s most liberal cities

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters in San Francisco have chosen to recall embattled District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a recall effort centered on his handling of rising crime across the city.

San Francisco voted to recall Boudin with 61%, compared to 39% who wanted him to stay as the district attorney, according to results at the time the Associated Press called the race.

Boudin was elected in 2019 with 50.8% of the vote and was sworn in as San Francisco’s 29th district attorney on Jan. 8 2020.

He faced an onslaught of criticism over his progressive criminal justice policies as those supporting his recall pointed to an increased murder rate, violent crime, shoplifting, burglaries, and an open-air drug trade as reasons to vote for his removal from office.

YOUNG SAN FRANCISCANS RALLY FOR EMBATTLED DA FACING RECALL ELECTION: ‘FIGHTING FOR THE SOUL OF SAN FRANCISCO’

Boudin’s supporters praised him for keeping his promises of eliminating cash bail, not prosecuting quality-of-life crimes and putting fewer people behind bars.

His father, David Gilbert, a former member of the left-wing extremist Weather Underground group, spent 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges before being granted parole last year.

His mother, Kathy Boudin, who was also a member of Weather Underground, spent more than 20 years in prison before being released in 2003.

Boudin was raised by left-wing activist Bill Ayers, who was a co-founder of Weather Underground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who in recent weeks has appeared skeptical of Boudin’s prosecutorial work but did not endorse his recall effort, will select his replacement.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.